How To Watch ‘Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365’ Live for Free Without Cable

As this year’s Pride Month comes to an end, Disney+ is celebrating its community of employees, talent, and fans with “Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365” premiering on Thursday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET. The event will feature incredible songs and storytelling from a host of Disney employees from behind and in front of the camera. You can watch the celebration on Disney+’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
- When: Thursday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Disney+’s YouTube and Facebook
About ‘Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365’
For the second time, Disney+ is honoring Pride with a special event to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community and look toward a future that embodies diversity and unity. On Thursday, Alan Menken, Alex Newell, Angelica Ross, DCapella, Nina West, Reuby Wood, Topher Ngo, the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, and more will be on hand for the celebration.
In addition, Disney employees from across the company will tell their stories and share why being proud of who they are is so important. Disney+ will also celebrate its LGBTQIA+ characters and stories in the Celebrate Pride Month Collection that features beloved movies and series including “Love, Victor,” “Trevor: The Musical” (Streaming June 24), “Glee,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “OUT,” and more.
