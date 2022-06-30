 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+

How To Watch ‘Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365’ Live for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

As this year’s Pride Month comes to an end, Disney+ is celebrating its community of employees, talent, and fans with “Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365” premiering on Thursday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET. The event will feature incredible songs and storytelling from a host of Disney employees from behind and in front of the camera. You can watch the celebration on Disney+’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

How to Watch ‘Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365’

About ‘Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365’

For the second time, Disney+ is honoring Pride with a special event to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community and look toward a future that embodies diversity and unity. On Thursday, Alan Menken, Alex Newell, Angelica Ross, DCapella, Nina West, Reuby Wood, Topher Ngo, the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, and more will be on hand for the celebration.

In addition, Disney employees from across the company will tell their stories and share why being proud of who they are is so important. Disney+ will also celebrate its LGBTQIA+ characters and stories in the Celebrate Pride Month Collection that features beloved movies and series including “Love, Victor,” “Trevor: The Musical” (Streaming June 24), “Glee,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “OUT,” and more.

Watch a preview of 'Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365':

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.