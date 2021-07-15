How to Watch the ‘Schmigadoon!’ Premiere For Free Online Without Cable

Even if you know every word to all the songs in Oklahoma (1955) and every dance number in West Side Story (1961), it’s still more a nightmare than a dream to find yourself endlessly trapped in one. That’s the unfortunate fate of Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele, Friends From College) and Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters) in the upcoming six-episode musical comedy series ‘Schmigadoon!’ The first two episodes debut on Friday, July 16th. Check them out with a $4.99 / month subscription to Apple TV+

In the midst of a fight, Strong (Melissa) and Key (Josh)’s backpacking trip takes a turn for the bizarre when they find themselves in a magical town living in a 1940s musical. Melissa has an appreciation for musical theater, but Josh very much does not. His opinion won’t make a difference, however: Unless they can discover true love, they’re trapped there forever among the twee costumes, catchy songs, and cheery dance numbers. The show’s first season also stars Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), Kristin Chenoweth (Pushing Daisies), Aaron Tveit (Gossip Girl), Dove Cameron (Descendants), Ariana DeBose (Hamilton), Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Jaime Camil (Jane The Virgin), Jane Krakowski (30 Rock) and Ann Harada. Martin Short appears as a guest star.

Comedians Key and Strong are not unaccustomed to spoofing broadway, and the stale relationship the two leads play on top of the whimsical atmosphere makes for a fresh, zany concoction that's both charming and funny. 'Schmigadoon!' is a a self-aware musical punctuated by beats of wry comedy. Group numbers harken back to the golden age of musicals, with solo numbers offering glimpses into a character's psyche without need of dialogue. The only way out of Schmigadoon is to cross a bridge with one's true love, but how is it possible Melissa and Josh rekindle their old flame when both of them are sick of the charade?