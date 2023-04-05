How to Watch ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Wouldn’t life be grander if it were a musical? Josh and Melissa found out the answer to that question in the first season of “Schmigadoon!” which is preparing to release its second season on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 5. The two have returned from the magical town of Schmigadoon to their hum-drum lives, but when they try to go back they wind up in an entirely new city, with an entirely new set of musical numbers! You can watch Schmigadoon!: Season 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Premiere

Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) took a few wrong turns during a backpacking trip, and wound up in the magical village of Schmigadoon, which is perpetually trapped in a Golden Age-style musical. The two fall head-over-heels in love, but when they try to return to the town, it’s no longer there.

Instead they find themselves in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. The second season of Apple’s broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Can you watch ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Schmigadoon!: Season 2 on Apple TV+.

‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Premiere on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, April 4, 2023

: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Episode 2 : Tuesday, April 4, 2023

: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Episode 3 : Tuesday, April 11, 2023

: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Episode 4 : Tuesday, April 18, 2023

: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Episode 5 : Tuesday, April 25, 2023

: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Episode 6: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Can you watch ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Schmigadoon!: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Schmigadoon!: Season 2 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer