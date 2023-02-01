How to Watch ‘Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong’ Live Online for Free Without Cable
This February, it’s time to get schooled once again! As part of a revival of their hit “Singalong” franchise, ABC is hosting a 50th anniversary special for the classic “Schoolhouse Rock!” cartoons, where a star-studded cast will sing new renditions of many of the classic songs from the cartoon that taught many of us just how fun learning can be! Airing on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET, this special will be sure to make you wax nostalgic, sing along, and perhaps even learn something. You can watch ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can watch Schoolhouse Rock!: Earth Rock with a subscription to Disney+. You can also watch with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
About 'Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong'
After 50 years of catchy songs and important lessons, it’s about time we celebrated the great contributions “Schoolhouse Rock!” made to classrooms and childhoods everywhere. Ryan Seacrest serves as the headmaster and host of this massive one-hour event that the whole family can enjoy together.
A star-studded cast that includes Seacrest, the Black Eyed Peas, Shaquille O’Neil, Julianne Hough, the Muppets, Ne-Yo, Kal Penn, and more will pay homage to the classic animated series, performing new renditions of the classic educational songs that have stood the test of time. Whether you grew up learning from “Schoolhouse Rock!” or you’re a kid who’s hearing these amazing tunes for the first time, this special is sure to have you grooving and singing along.
Can you watch 'Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong' for free?
DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ABC on DIRECTV STREAM.
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Schoolhouse Rock!: Earth Rock as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
You can watch ‘Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong’ with a free trial of fuboTV.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong’?
You can watch ABC on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong' Trailer
ABC
ABC is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
- DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment
- $74.99 / month
- Hulu Live TV
- $69.99 / month
Schoolhouse Rock!: Earth RockOctober 4, 2009
Schoolhouse Rock! is an American interstitial programming series of animated musical educational short films that aired during the Saturday morning children’s programming on the U.S. television network ABC. The topics covered included grammar, science, economics, history, mathematics, and civics. The series’ original run lasted from 1973 to 1985, and was later revived with both old and new episodes airing from 1993 to 1999. Additional episodes were produced as recently as 2009 for direct-to-video release.