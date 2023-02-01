How to Watch ‘Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong’ Live Online for Free Without Cable

Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

About 'Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong'

After 50 years of catchy songs and important lessons, it’s about time we celebrated the great contributions “Schoolhouse Rock!” made to classrooms and childhoods everywhere. Ryan Seacrest serves as the headmaster and host of this massive one-hour event that the whole family can enjoy together.

A star-studded cast that includes Seacrest, the Black Eyed Peas, Shaquille O’Neil, Julianne Hough, the Muppets, Ne-Yo, Kal Penn, and more will pay homage to the classic animated series, performing new renditions of the classic educational songs that have stood the test of time. Whether you grew up learning from “Schoolhouse Rock!” or you’re a kid who’s hearing these amazing tunes for the first time, this special is sure to have you grooving and singing along.

Can you watch 'Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong' for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ABC on DIRECTV STREAM.

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Schoolhouse Rock!: Earth Rock as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong’ with a free trial of fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong’?

You can watch ABC on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong' Trailer