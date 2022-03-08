How to Watch Scream 5 Without Going to Theaters (Streaming Now)

When “Scream” 5 came out in theaters in the U.S on Friday, January 14, based on the normal release schedule, we expected the film to hit Paramount+ on February 28. However, last week it was nowhere to be found on the service, but as of today, “Scream (2022)” is now available to stream on Paramount+.

Scream January 12, 2022 The first in the Scream franchise not to be directed by Wes Craven, Scream 5 will instead be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Scream 5 is a direct sequel to Scream 4, and will see Campbell, Cox, Arquette, and Marley Shelton reprise their roles. Filming took place in Wilmington, North Carolina, from September to November 2020, and the movie is slated for a 2022 release.

How to Watch ‘Scream’ 5

In February, Paramount Pictures announced that all of its future films would stream exclusively on its own platform. And as the fifth installment of the “Scream” franchise is now available on Paramount+, you can now stream the entire Ghostface saga on the service. You can watch all five films with a 30-Day Free Trial to Paramount+.

The service offers an ad-supported plan which costs $4.99 per month and a premium plan at $9.99 per month. In honor of its one-year anniversary, new customers will be able to get three months of Paramount+ Premium for just $1 per month for their Essential Plan, or $2 per month for their Premium Plan.

Today is the last day to activate the deal. You can use promo code BIRTHDAY

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Scream’ 5 on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Watch the Other ‘Scream’ Movies

The “Scream” movies used to be spread out across multiple platforms, even though the franchise is distributed by Paramount. In the past, streaming services that used to own the streaming rights to “Scream” included Peacock, Roku Channel, STARZ, and SHOWTIME.

However, now all “Scream” films have come home to their studio’s streamer and can be found on Paramount+.

