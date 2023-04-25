How to Watch ‘Scream VI’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The franchise that redefined what a horror movie could be is bringing its latest installment to streaming. “Scream VI” will debut on Paramount+ on Tuesday, April 25. When the Ghostface killer returns to haunt survivors of his past attacks, they must band together to stop the threat and save each other’s lives once again. But will they succeed, or will Ghostface have his revenge at last? Find out with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Scream VI’

About ‘Scream VI’

“Scream VI” features the survivors of Ghostface’s previous rampages trying to move on with their lives. Seeking a fresh start in the big city, they leave Woodsboro behind for the borough of Manhattan. But the killer is never far behind them, as they soon find out, and when he surfaces again their lives are plunged into a desperate struggle for survival. Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox all reprise rolls from previous installments in the “Scream” franchise.

The film heads to streaming 46 days after its initial theatrical release on March 10. That aligns perfectly with the standard industry minimum of a 45-day theatrical window, and just a few days earlier than when The Streamable predicted you’d be able to watch it from home.

Can You Stream ‘Scream VI’ For Free?

If you’ve never signed up for Paramount+ before, yes! New Paramount+ customers can get a 30-day free trial to the service for a limited time by using promo code SURVIVOR44 upon signup.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Scream VI’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

