How to Watch ‘Searching for Soul Food’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

'Searching for Soul Food' Series Premiere
What’s better than a new TV series about food? A new TV series about food that also takes viewers to incredible destinations they’ve never seen before! That’s precisely what “Searching for Soul Food,” which debuts on Hulu on Friday, June 2 will do. The show follows chef Alisa Reynolds on a journey around the world to discover what “soul food” means to different cultures and communities. You can watch Searching for Soul Food: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘Searching for Soul Food’ Series Premiere
“Searching For Soul Food” follows rock star celebrity chef, Alisa Reynolds, as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. Reynolds will use all of her culinary expertise to seek out some of the best and most comforting flavors from across the globe, and the people behind the creation of those taste sensations.
As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her. The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru and Los Angeles.
‘Searching for Soul Food’ Series Premiere Trailer
Searching for Soul Food: Season 1June 2, 2023
Follow rock star celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she also explores the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her.
