 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
VH1 Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out

How to Watch Season 17 Premiere and the 300th Episode of ‘Wild ‘N Out’ for Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

Nick Cannon‘s hit comedy series “Wild ‘N Out” on VH1 is celebrating its 300th episode as well as its all-new season 17 premiere on Tuesday, February 22 at 8 PM ET. Stream it for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Season 17 Premiere

About ‘Wild ‘N Out’

Jason White, chief marketing officer at MTV Entertainment Group, said, “Wild ‘N Out is one of our most creative show formats, so it’s an ideal series to explore interactive ways in which audiences can engage and make creative decisions while experiencing the show…”

Team Old School face off against Team New School. With Cannon as the host, season 17 will have tons of special appearances and performances such as Fat Joe, Wyclef Jean, Tommy Davidson, Saucy Santana, Naughty By Nature, Miles Brown, Darius McCrary, G-Eazy, Kossiko, Belly, Dream Doll, Spice, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby, Jimmy Allen, Lisa Raye, D.Smoke, J.I. The Prince of NY, Maxo Cream, Baby Tate, EST Gee, James Davis, Donnell Rawlings, Dave East, Kid ‘N Play, Mariah the Scientist, Bleu, Hitman Holla, Eric Bellinger, Yung Pooda, among many others.

How to Stream ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Season 17 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All of these providers allow you to watch “Wild ‘N Out” on VH1 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
VH1^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: VH1 + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: VH1

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: VH1 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: VH1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.