How to Watch Season 17 Premiere and the 300th Episode of ‘Wild ‘N Out’ for Free Without Cable

Nick Cannon‘s hit comedy series “Wild ‘N Out” on VH1 is celebrating its 300th episode as well as its all-new season 17 premiere on Tuesday, February 22 at 8 PM ET. Stream it for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Season 17 Premiere

When: Tuesday, February 22 at 8 PM ET

TV: VH1

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

About ‘Wild ‘N Out’

Jason White, chief marketing officer at MTV Entertainment Group, said, “Wild ‘N Out is one of our most creative show formats, so it’s an ideal series to explore interactive ways in which audiences can engage and make creative decisions while experiencing the show…”

Team Old School face off against Team New School. With Cannon as the host, season 17 will have tons of special appearances and performances such as Fat Joe, Wyclef Jean, Tommy Davidson, Saucy Santana, Naughty By Nature, Miles Brown, Darius McCrary, G-Eazy, Kossiko, Belly, Dream Doll, Spice, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby, Jimmy Allen, Lisa Raye, D.Smoke, J.I. The Prince of NY, Maxo Cream, Baby Tate, EST Gee, James Davis, Donnell Rawlings, Dave East, Kid ‘N Play, Mariah the Scientist, Bleu, Hitman Holla, Eric Bellinger, Yung Pooda, among many others.

How to Stream ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Season 17 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All of these providers allow you to watch “Wild ‘N Out” on VH1 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.