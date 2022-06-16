How to Watch Season 2 of ‘Rutherford Falls’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

One of the more acclaimed new shows of the last few years will debut its second season on Peacock this week. “Rutherford Falls,” a show from veteran writer Sierra Teller Ornelas, “The Office” actor Ed Helms, and “Parks and Recreation” creator Michael Schur, will drop its entire new season on Thursday, June 16. The sitcom that lovingly addresses issues faced by Native Americans features a cast and writers’ room full of talented, indigenous artists. You can watch all of “Rutherford Falls” with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch “Rutherford Falls”

When: Thursday, June 16

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About “Rutherford Falls”

The series debuted on Peacock in the spring of 2021, as one of the service’s first-ever original shows. The comedy stars Helms along with Jana Schmieding, who play lifelong friends, Nathan Rutherford and Reagan Wells who find themselves on uncomfortably opposite sides of a centuries-old standoff.

The cast and creators of the series have promised “serious twists and turns” for Nathan, Reagan, and everyone in Rutherford Falls. The second season will introduce new characters, a love triangle, and a handful of career changes.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Rutherford Falls” on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.