Younger

How to Watch the Final Season of ‘Younger’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

The seventh and final season of TV Land’s hit show “Younger” is here. Liza’s story of faking it to make it reaches its climax — will she choose lies or the truth when it’s all said and done? The series stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Peter Hermann, and Nico Tortorella.

Today, the first four episodes arrived on Hulu and Paramount+. Episodes will release weekly from here on out. If you’d like to watch on TV Land, you’ll have to wait a while.

How to Watch Season 7 of ‘Younger’ for Free

  • When: On demand starting today - April 15
  • TV: TV Land (at a later, unknown date)
  • Stream: You can watch with a free 30-day trial of Hulu

If Hulu doesn’t interest you, you can also watch “Younger” on Paramount+. The series will eventually air on TV Land, but for now, it’s a streaming-only endeavor.

Younger

March 31, 2015

Liza Miller, a suddenly single stay-at-home mother, tries to get back into the working world, only to find it’s nearly impossible to start at the bottom at 40-year old. When a chance encounter convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 and lands a job as an assistant at Empirical Press. Now she just has to make sure no one finds out the secret only she and her best friend Maggie share.

“Younger” has been a surprise hit for TV Land since its start in 2015. With the launch of its seventh season, “Younger” is now officially the longest-running TV Land original program in the station’s history, surpassing other original shows like “Hot in Cleveland,”“The Exes,” and “The Soul Man.”

If you’re not a fan of streaming services and would just prefer to watch the show whenever it comes to a live TV streaming service, we recommend watching with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. Other options are listed below.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
TV Land-^
$6		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $20
Includes: TV Land + 18 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TV Land + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TV Land + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: TV Land

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TV Land + 31 Top Cable Channels

