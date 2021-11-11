How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Los Angeles, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Ducks face the Kraken, seek 6th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks (7-4-3, second in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-8-1, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -156, Ducks +132; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim is looking to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Seattle.

The Kraken are 2-5-0 in Western Conference games. Seattle averages 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Nathan Bastian leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Ducks are 2-1-1 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is eighth in the Western Conference with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with seven goals, adding two assists and collecting 9 points. Yanni Gourde has 7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with nine goals and has 16 points. Ryan Getzlaf has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .869 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jared McCann: day to day (health protocols), Ryan Donato: day to day (undisclosed), Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (health protocols).