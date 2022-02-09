How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Phoenix, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Seattle hosts Arizona after shutout victory

Arizona Coyotes (11-31-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (15-27-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -260, Coyotes +214; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit Seattle after the Kraken shut out New York 3-0. Philipp Grubauer earned the victory in the net for Seattle after recording 19 saves.

The Kraken are 6-20-0 in conference games. Seattle averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 7-16-2 in Western Conference play. Arizona averages 12.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 94 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 6, Arizona won 5-4. Lawson Crouse scored a team-high two goals for the Coyotes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 30 points, scoring 19 goals and registering 11 assists. Mark Giordano has 7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 17 goals and has 38 points. Nick Schmaltz has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body), Will Borgen: out (health and safety protocols).

Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).