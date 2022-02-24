 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Boston, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $89.99-----
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Kraken take on the Bruins on 5-game skid

Boston Bruins (29-17-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-33-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup against Boston as losers of five games in a row.

The Kraken are 9-17-2 on their home ice. Seattle averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Bruins have gone 13-7-3 away from home. Boston is 29th in the Eastern Conference with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last matchup on Feb. 1, Boston won 3-2. David Pastrnak recorded a team-high 3 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has 33 total points for the Kraken, 21 goals and 12 assists. Yanni Gourde has five assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Brad Marchand has 49 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 28 assists for the Bruins. Pastrnak has 11 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).

Bruins: None listed.

