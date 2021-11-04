How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Buffalo, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Sabres visit the Kraken after Skinner's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres (5-3-1, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-6-1, seventh in the Pacific)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -178, Sabres +148; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Seattle Kraken after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Seattle takes the ice for the 11th game in franchise history. The Kraken have been outscored 33-25 through the first 10 games of NHL play.

Buffalo finished 15-34-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 7-18-3 on the road. The Sabres averaged 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jared McCann: day to day (health protocols), Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).