How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on October 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Buffalo, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Buffalo Sabres vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Sabres visit the Kraken after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (4-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (2-3-2, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Seattle Kraken after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Seattle went 27-49-6 overall and 16-22-3 at home a season ago. The Kraken had a -71 goal differential last season, scoring 213 goals while allowing 284.

Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall and a 15-21-5 record in road games last season. Goalies for the Sabres averaged 29.5 saves per game last season while conceding 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Yanni Gourde: out (personal).

Sabres: Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (lower-body), Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body).