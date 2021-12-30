How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on December 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Calgary takes on Seattle on 4-game slide

Calgary Flames (15-7-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-17-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +120, Flames -145; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory over Seattle.

The Kraken are 2-7-0 against division opponents. Seattle averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 43 total minutes.

The Flames are 3-5-3 in conference matchups. Calgary averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Soucy leads the Kraken with a plus-eight in 23 games this season. Ryan Donato has 6 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 20 total assists and has 30 points. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Riley Sheahan: day to day (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: out (covid-19), Yanni Gourde: out (covid-19 protocol), Jamie Oleksiak: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Carson Soucy: out (covid-19), Adam Larsson: out (health protocols).

Flames: None listed.