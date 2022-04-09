How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Calgary visits Seattle after Lindholm's 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (43-19-9, first in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-42-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits the Seattle Kraken after Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the Flames’ 4-2 victory over the Sharks.

The Kraken are 12-29-0 in Western Conference games. Seattle scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Jared McCann leads them with 25 total goals.

The Flames are 13-7-2 in division play. Calgary has scored 247 goals and is sixth in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game. Lindholm leads the team with 38.

Calgary defeated Seattle 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanni Gourde has 41 total points for the Kraken, 17 goals and 24 assists. Vince Dunn has six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Lindholm leads the Flames with 38 goals and has 73 points. Johnny Gaudreau has seven goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Flames: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (illness), Oliver Kylington: out (upper body).