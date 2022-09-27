How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken Preseason Game Live Online on September 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on KONG.
Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames
- When: Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: KONG
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Sling TV
In Seattle, the game is airing on KONG, which isn’t carried by a Live TV Streaming Service. However, in other markets, you can watch it on NHL Network, which is available with Sling TV’s Orange Plan + Sports Extra, which you can get for 50% OFF Your First Month (only $23). It is also on DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.
Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.
For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
KONG
KONG is a TV affiliate channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
