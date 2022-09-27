How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken Preseason Game Live Online on September 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on KONG.

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames

When: Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: KONG

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Sling TV

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

In Seattle, the game is airing on KONG, which isn’t carried by a Live TV Streaming Service. However, in other markets, you can watch it on NHL Network, which is available with Sling TV’s Orange Plan + Sports Extra, which you can get for 50% OFF Your First Month (only $23). It is also on DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like no services currently. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a .