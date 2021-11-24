How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Raleigh, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Metropolitan leader Carolina and Seattle square off

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (14-2-1, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-12-1, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +116, Hurricanes -139; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes take on Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken are 4-6-0 at home. Seattle ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Jordan Eberle with nine.

The Hurricanes are 8-1-1 on the road. Carolina has scored 57 goals and is seventh in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with eight.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eberle leads the Kraken with nine goals and has 14 points. Jaden Schwartz has four goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Andrei Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with 19 points, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists. Martin Necas has four goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-8-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .847 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ethan Bear: out (health protocols).