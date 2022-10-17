How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on October 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, October 17, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer carry Bally Sports RSNs, these are your only ways to watch Hurricanes games all season long.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Raleigh, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Seattle and Carolina meet in out-of-conference matchup

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-0-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Carolina Hurricanes will play in a non-conference matchup.

Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and a 16-22-3 record at home last season. The Kraken averaged 2.7 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 14.5% (32 total power-play goals).

Carolina had a 54-20-8 record overall and a 25-18-4 record on the road last season. The Hurricanes scored 277 total goals last season (3.4 per game on 34.1 shots per game).

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Sebastian Aho: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).