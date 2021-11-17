How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Seattle, Chicago, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Blackhawks play the Kraken on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks (4-9-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-10-1, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -151, Blackhawks +127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into a matchup with Seattle as winners of three games in a row.

The Kraken are 2-7-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Jordan Eberle with eight.

The Blackhawks are 2-4-0 in conference play. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging only 6.1 points per game. Patrick Kane leads the team with 15 total points.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eberle leads the Kraken with eight goals, adding four assists and recording 12 points. Jaden Schwartz has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with eight goals and has 10 points. Kane has four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .871 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks: Brandon Hagel: out (shoulder).