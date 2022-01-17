How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Chicago, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Seattle plays Chicago on 8-game home slide

Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-5, seventh in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-23-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle takes on Chicago looking to end its eight-game home skid.

The Kraken are 4-18-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference recording 27.8 shots per game.

The Blackhawks are 7-10-3 in Western Conference play. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging only 6.6 points per game. Patrick Kane leads them with 34 total points.

In their last meeting on Nov. 17, Chicago won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 15 goals and has 23 points. Jordan Eberle has six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Kane has 34 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 25 assists for the Blackhawks. Alex DeBrincat has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 1-8-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body), Morgan Geekie: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: Jake McCabe: out (covid-19 protocol), Dylan Strome: out (health protocols), Kirby Dach: out (health protocols).