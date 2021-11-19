 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Seattle, Denver, and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

Even if you live outside of Seattle, Denver, and surrounding areas, you can also stream Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Kraken take on the Avalanche on 5-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1, sixth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-11-1, seventh in the Pacific)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +138, Avalanche -165; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup with Colorado as losers of five straight games.

The Kraken are 2-8-0 in conference matchups. Seattle averages 11.2 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Nathan Bastian leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 6-2-0 in Western Conference play. Colorado leads the Western Conference with three shorthanded goals, led by Darren Helm with one.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 13 points, scoring eight goals and adding five assists. Jaden Schwartz has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Nazem Kadri leads the Avalanche with 17 points, scoring five goals and adding 12 assists. Mikko Rantanen has five goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .868 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Martin Kaut: out (upper body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower-body).

