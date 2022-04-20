How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Denver, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Rantanen and Colorado take on Seattle

Colorado Avalanche (55-15-6, first in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-44-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mikko Rantanen leads Colorado into a matchup against Seattle. He’s ninth in the NHL with 91 points, scoring 36 goals and totaling 55 assists.

The Kraken are 12-31-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is the last-ranked team in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 27 total assists.

The Avalanche are 14-5-3 against opponents from the Central. Colorado has scored 292 goals and is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game. Rantanen leads the team with 36.

Colorado knocked off Seattle 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 10. Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 26 goals and has 44 points. Dunn has seven assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Rantanen has 91 total points while scoring 36 goals and totaling 55 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (undisclosed), Devon Toews: day to day (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Erik Johnson: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).