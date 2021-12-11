How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Columbus, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 14-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Columbus plays Seattle, aims to stop road skid

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-11-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (9-15-2, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -145, Blue Jackets +122; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Seattle looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Kraken are 6-8-0 at home. Seattle averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets have gone 4-8-0 away from home. Columbus has scored 79 goals and is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 11.

In their last matchup on Oct. 16, Columbus won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has 18 total points for the Kraken, five goals and 13 assists. Jordan Eberle has four goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 19 total assists and has 20 points. Adam Boqvist has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Colin Blackwell: out (covid-19).

Blue Jackets: None listed.