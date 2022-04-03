How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Dallas, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Dallas faces Seattle on 3-game win streak

Dallas Stars (39-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-41-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +136, Stars -160; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into a matchup against Seattle as winners of three straight games.

The Kraken are 10-28-0 against conference opponents. Seattle scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Jared McCann leads the team with 24 total goals.

The Stars are 22-14-3 in conference matchups. Dallas has scored 196 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jason Robertson leads the team with 32.

In their last matchup on Jan. 12, Dallas won 5-2. Joe Pavelski recorded a team-high 5 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCann leads the Kraken with 39 points, scoring 24 goals and collecting 15 assists. Vince Dunn has eight assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Pavelski has 68 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 43 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Esa Lindell: day to day (upper-body).