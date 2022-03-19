How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Detroit, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Detroit visits Seattle following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-38-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host Detroit after the Red Wings shut out Vancouver 1-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after collecting 43 saves.

The Kraken are 10-18-3 at home. Seattle scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Jared McCann leads them with 23 total goals.

The Red Wings are 9-17-3 in road games. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 1, Detroit won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCann leads the Kraken with 23 goals and has 35 points. Yanni Gourde has 8 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 27 goals and has 58 points. Lucas Raymond has 7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.8 goals per game with an .867 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Mark Giordano: day to day (coach’s decision), Alexander Wennberg: day to day (upper-body), Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body).

Red Wings: None listed.