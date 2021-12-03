 Skip to Content
How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Oilers take on the Kraken, aim for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers (16-5-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-13-2, seventh in the Pacific)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +109, Oilers -131; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton comes into a matchup with Seattle as winners of three consecutive games.

The Kraken are 0-5-0 against Pacific teams. Seattle has scored 68 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Jordan Eberle leads the team with 11.

The Oilers are 7-0-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton is second in the NHL recording 10.4 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.6 assists.

Edmonton knocked off Seattle 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 1. Leon Draisaitl scored two goals for the Oilers in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has 17 total points for the Kraken, five goals and 12 assists. Yanni Gourde has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-14 in 21 games this season. Connor McDavid has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Mark Giordano: out (covid-19 protocol), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (lower-body), Jordan Eberle: day to day (lower body), Will Borgen: day to day (lower-body).

Oilers: None listed.

