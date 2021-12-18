How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Seattle faces Edmonton, aims to stop home skid

Edmonton Oilers (17-11-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-16-3, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +110, Oilers -130; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays Edmonton looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Kraken are 2-6-0 against opponents from the Pacific. Seattle ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.4 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.6 assists.

The Oilers are 7-2-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton leads the Western Conference with 28 power-play goals, led by Leon Draisaitl with 13.

In their last meeting on Dec. 3, Seattle won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 19 points, scoring 12 goals and adding seven assists. Joonas Donskoi has seven assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 23 goals and has 46 points. Connor McDavid has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Riley Sheahan: day to day (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: out (covid-19), Yanni Gourde: out (covid-19 protocol).

Oilers: Duncan Keith: out (back), Devin Shore: out (covid-19).