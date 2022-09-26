How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken Preseason Game Live Online on September 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers
- When: Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
