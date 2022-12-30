 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Seattle Kraken Edmonton Oilers

Can You Watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online For Free?

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Seattle and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+ and Hulu. While the game is available on ESPN+, it doesn’t have a free trial. It is also streaming on all Hulu plans, meaning you can stream with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

While you can’t watch Kraken/Oilers with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$9.99
ESPN+-------
Hulu Originals-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 33 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Oilers take on the Kraken in Pacific Division action

Edmonton Oilers (19-15-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-10-4, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

Seattle is 18-10-4 overall and 7-3-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken are 5-6-3 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Edmonton has gone 19-15-2 overall with a 4-4-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers rank first in the Western Conference with 43 power-play goals.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won 5-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has scored 11 goals with 14 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 21 goals and 36 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has scored nine goals and added 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Philip Broberg: out (ankle).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.