Can You Watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online For Free?

On Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Seattle and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+ and Hulu. While the game is available on ESPN+, it doesn’t have a free trial. It is also streaming on all Hulu plans, meaning you can stream with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

While you can’t watch Kraken/Oilers with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Oilers take on the Kraken in Pacific Division action

Edmonton Oilers (19-15-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-10-4, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

Seattle is 18-10-4 overall and 7-3-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken are 5-6-3 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Edmonton has gone 19-15-2 overall with a 4-4-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers rank first in the Western Conference with 43 power-play goals.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won 5-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has scored 11 goals with 14 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 21 goals and 36 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has scored nine goals and added 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Philip Broberg: out (ankle).