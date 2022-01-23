How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Miami, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Seattle hosts Florida following shootout victory

Florida Panthers (28-8-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-24-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Seattle Kraken after the Panthers knocked off Vancouver 2-1 in a shootout.

The Kraken are 8-13-2 at home. Seattle is last in the Western Conference shooting 27.8 shots per game.

The Panthers have gone 7-5-5 away from home. Florida is first in the Eastern Conference with 7.0 assists per game, led by Markus Nutivaara averaging 1.0.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Seattle won 4-1. Jordan Eberle scored a team-high two goals for the Kraken in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 15 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 23 points. Calle Jarnkrok has four goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Aaron Ekblad leads the Panthers with a plus-28 in 40 games this season. Sam Bennett has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging 4.9 goals, 8.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Antoine Bibeau: out (health protocols), Chris Driedger: out (covid-19), Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Gustav Forsling: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).