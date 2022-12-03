 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida Extra and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida Extra, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Miami, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Bally Sports+, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports Florida Extra≥ $89.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida Extra and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida Extra

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Florida visits Seattle after Bennett's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (10-9-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (14-5-3, second in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Seattle Kraken after Sam Bennett’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Panthers’ 5-1 win.

Seattle is 14-5-3 overall and 7-4-2 at home. The Kraken have conceded 68 goals while scoring 84 for a +16 scoring differential.

Florida has a 5-7-1 record in road games and a 10-9-4 record overall. The Panthers have a 3-2-3 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Kraken won the previous meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has six goals and 15 assists for the Kraken. Andre Burakovsky has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 12 goals and seven assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Panthers: 3-4-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: out (illness).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.