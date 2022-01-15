How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Los Angeles, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Seattle faces Los Angeles, aims to stop home losing streak

Los Angeles Kings (19-13-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-22-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle takes on Los Angeles looking to end its seven-game home losing streak.

The Kraken are 4-17-0 in Western Conference games. Seattle averages only 3.3 penalties per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Max McCormick leads them averaging 0.5.

The Kings are 3-3-1 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is 30th in the Western Conference with 35.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 24 points, scoring 12 goals and registering 12 assists. Calle Jarnkrok has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 33 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists. Trevor Moore has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 1-7-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body), Morgan Geekie: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Martin Frk: out (health protocols), Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols).