How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Root Sports Northwest, and Bally Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild
- When: Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Root Sports Northwest,
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.
In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.
Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Seattle and Minneapolis, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Root Sports Northwest, and Bally Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels
Minnesota vs. Seattle Game Preview: Seattle hosts Minnesota after Tanev's 2-goal game
By The Associated Press
Minnesota Wild (5-1-0, second in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (2-4-1, fifth in the Pacific)
Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +106, Wild -126; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the Minnesota Wild after Brandon Tanev scored two goals in the Kraken’s 5-1 win over the Canadiens.
Seattle takes the ice for the eighth game in franchise history. The Kraken have been outscored 24-18 through the first seven games of NHL play.
Minnesota went 35-16-5 overall with a 14-11-3 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Wild allowed 2.8 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.
The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.
Wild: None listed.