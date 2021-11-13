 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Minneapolis, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Seattle hosts Minnesota after McCann's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (9-4-0, third in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-9-1, sixth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -105, Wild -115; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the Minnesota Wild after Jared McCann scored two goals in the Kraken’s 7-4 loss to the Ducks.

The Kraken are 2-6-0 in conference games. Seattle has scored 40 goals and is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jordan Eberle leads the team with eight.

The Wild are 6-4-0 in conference play. Minnesota ranks seventh in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 28, Seattle won 4-1. Haydn Fleury recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kraken.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eberle leads the Kraken with eight goals, adding three assists and totaling 11 points. Jaden Schwartz has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with seven goals and has 8 points. Jared Spurgeon has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Wild: None listed.

