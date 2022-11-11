How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Wild visit the Kraken after Kaprizov's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (5-6-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-4-2, second in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Seattle Kraken after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Seattle is 8-4-2 overall and 3-3-1 in home games. The Kraken have scored 50 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank third in league play.

Minnesota has a 5-6-1 record overall and a 4-2-1 record on the road. The Wild are 4-1-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Kraken won 4-0 in the last matchup. Jordan Eberle led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has five goals and four assists for the Kraken. Yanni Gourde has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kaprizov has eight goals and five assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Jared McCann: day to day (undisclosed), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (upper-body), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (upper body).