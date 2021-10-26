 Skip to Content
How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Canadiens vs. Kraken Game Preview: Kraken face the Canadiens on 4-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
Montreal Canadiens (1-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific)
Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -103, Canadiens -117; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks to end its four-game losing streak with a victory over Montreal.
Seattle takes the ice for the seventh game in franchise history. The Kraken have been outscored 23-13 through the first six games of NHL play.

Montreal finished 24-21-11 overall with a 11-10-7 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Canadiens scored 158 total goals last season, 29 on power plays and nine shorthanded.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.
Canadiens: None listed.

