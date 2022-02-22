How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on February 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders

In Seattle, New York, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

Even if you live outside of Seattle and New York, you can stream Kraken and Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Seattle faces New York on 4-game slide

New York Islanders (18-20-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-32-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +124, Islanders -146; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup with New York as losers of four in a row.

The Kraken are 9-16-2 at home. Seattle averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Islanders have gone 8-10-3 away from home. New York is last in the NHL recording 28.9 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Feb. 2, Seattle won 3-0. Jared McCann recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kraken.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Soucy leads the Kraken with a plus-seven in 35 games this season. McCann has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 17 goals and has 26 points. Mathew Barzal has 7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Islanders: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).

Islanders: Semyon Varlamov: out (health protocols), Oliver Wahlstrom: day to day (upper body).