How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on October 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Rangers

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Seattle Kraken vs. New York Rangers game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: New York visits Seattle following shutout victory

By The Associated Press

New York Rangers (5-2-1, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-4-1, fifth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -110, Rangers -110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host New York after the Rangers shut out Columbus 4-0. Igor Shesterkin earned the victory in the net for New York after collecting 31 saves.

Seattle takes the ice for the ninth game in franchise history. The Kraken have been outscored 25-22 through the first eight games of NHL play.

New York went 27-23-6 overall a season ago while going 13-12-3 on the road. The Rangers scored 37 power play goals with a 20.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Rangers: None listed.