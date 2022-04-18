 Skip to Content
How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Ottawa visits Seattle after Stutzle's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (28-40-7, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (24-44-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa visits the Seattle Kraken after Tim Stutzle scored two goals in the Senators’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Kraken have gone 13-21-3 in home games. Seattle is last in the Western Conference shooting 28.8 shots per game.

The Senators are 15-19-3 on the road. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 115 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 10, Ottawa won 4-3. Josh Norris scored a team-high two goals for the Senators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 25 goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 41 points. Alexander Wennberg has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Tkachuk has 59 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 32 assists for the Senators. Stutzle has 13 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (undisclosed), Colin White: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Murray: out (neck).

