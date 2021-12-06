How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- When: Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Seattle and Pittsburgh, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Seattle faces Pittsburgh, seeks 4th straight home win
By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (9-13-2, seventh in the Pacific)
Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -102, Penguins -118; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts Pittsburgh looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.
The Kraken are 6-6-0 on their home ice. Seattle has scored 72 goals and is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Jordan Eberle leads the team with 11.
The Penguins are 6-3-3 on the road. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 7.9 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 5.0 assists.
The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has 17 total points for the Kraken, five goals and 12 assists. Yanni Gourde has six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.
Marcus Pettersson leads the Penguins with a plus-10 in 20 games this season. Jake Guentzel has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .899 save percentage.
Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game with a .952 save percentage.
INJURIES: Kraken: Mark Giordano: out (covid-19 protocol), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (lower-body), Jordan Eberle: day to day (lower body), Will Borgen: day to day (lower-body).
Penguins: Brian Boyle: day to day (upper-body).