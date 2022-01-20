How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and San Francisco, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Kraken host the Sharks after shootout win

San Jose Sharks (21-17-2, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-23-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit Seattle after the Kraken beat Chicago 3-2 in a shootout.

The Kraken are 2-10-0 against division opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference recording 28.0 shots per game.

The Sharks are 3-2-0 against Pacific opponents. San Jose is 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.6 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.8 assists.

Seattle took down San Jose 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 15 goals and has 23 points. Jordan Eberle has six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-14 in 35 games this season. Brent Burns has eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 1-8-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (covid-19), Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).

Sharks: Jake Middleton: day to day (upper body), Alexander Barabanov: out (health protocols).