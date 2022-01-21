How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and St. Louis, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Seattle hosts St. Louis after Soucy's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-11-5, third in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-23-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +146, Blues -172; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit Seattle after Carson Soucy scored two goals in the Kraken’s 3-2 victory against the Sharks.

The Kraken are 6-18-0 in Western Conference games. Seattle averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The Blues are 17-6-4 in conference play. St. Louis ranks third in the NHL averaging 6.3 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Jan. 13, St. Louis won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 15 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 23 points. Calle Jarnkrok has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 25 total assists and has 39 points. Vladimir Tarasenko has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Antoine Bibeau: out (health protocols), Chris Driedger: out (covid-19), Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).

Blues: None listed.