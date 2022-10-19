How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues

When: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Seattle, St. Louis, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Blues visit the Kraken after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (1-0-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-1-1, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Seattle Kraken after Vladimir Tarasenko’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Blues’ 5-2 win.

Seattle went 27-49-6 overall and 16-22-3 in home games a season ago. The Kraken had a -71 goal differential last season, scoring 213 goals while giving up 284.

St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 27-13-7 record on the road last season. The Blues scored 3.8 goals per game last season while allowing 2.9 per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: day to day (upper body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).