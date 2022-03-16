 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Seattle, Tampa, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Seattle Kraken vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Seattle hosts Tampa Bay after shootout victory

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-15-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-37-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Kraken beat Montreal 4-3 in a shootout.

The Kraken are 10-17-3 at home. Seattle averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 67 total minutes.

The Lightning are 19-10-2 in road games. Tampa Bay averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 79 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 26, Tampa Bay won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanni Gourde leads the Kraken with 22 assists and has 35 points this season. Colin Blackwell has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 63 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 36 assists. Victor Hedman has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Alexander Wennberg: day to day (upper-body), Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body).

Lightning: None listed.

