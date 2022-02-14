 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on February 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Matthews and Toronto take on Seattle

Toronto Maple Leafs (30-12-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-28-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Seattle. He’s seventh in the league with 55 points, scoring 32 goals and recording 23 assists.

The Kraken have gone 9-15-2 in home games. Seattle averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs have gone 13-8-2 away from home. Toronto has scored 159 goals and ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Matthews leads the team with 32.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 30 points, scoring 19 goals and registering 11 assists. Mark Giordano has seven assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Morgan Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with 35 total assists and has 40 points. Mitch Marner has 10 goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).

Maple Leafs: Wayne Simmonds: day to day (personal), Ondrej Kase: day to day (undisclosed).

