How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on January 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Kraken face the Canucks on 4-game slide

Vancouver Canucks (15-15-3, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-18-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks to stop its four-game skid with a win against Vancouver.

The Kraken are 2-8-0 against division opponents. Seattle averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 43 total minutes.

The Canucks are 4-3-3 against division opponents. Vancouver averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads the team serving 32 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Oct. 23, Vancouver won 4-2. Bo Horvat recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 13 goals and has 19 points. Calle Jarnkrok has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 11 goals and has 34 points. Quinn Hughes has 12 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Canucks: 8-1-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Riley Sheahan: day to day (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: out (covid-19), Yanni Gourde: out (covid-19 protocol), Jamie Oleksiak: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Carson Soucy: out (covid-19), Adam Larsson: out (health protocols).

Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Justin Dowling: out (covid-19), Brock Boeser: out (covid-19), Tyler Myers: out (covid-19), Brad Hunt: out (health protocols).