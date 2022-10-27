How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on October 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It's also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Canucks visit the Kraken after Miller's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (0-5-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (2-3-2, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Seattle Kraken after J.T. Miller’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Canucks’ 3-2 loss.

Seattle went 6-20-0 in Pacific Division games and had a 27-49-6 record overall last season. The Kraken scored 213 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.6 per game on 29.0 shots per game.

Vancouver went 13-6-7 in Pacific Division games and had a 40-30-12 record overall last season. The Canucks scored 246 goals while allowing 231 last season for a +15 goal differential.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Yanni Gourde: out (personal).

Canucks: Quinn Hughes: out (undisclosed), Riley Stillman: day to day (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: day to day (undisclosed).