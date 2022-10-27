How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on October 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks
- When: Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Canucks visit the Kraken after Miller's 2-goal game
Vancouver Canucks (0-5-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (2-3-2, third in the Pacific Division)
Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Seattle Kraken after J.T. Miller’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Canucks’ 3-2 loss.
Seattle went 6-20-0 in Pacific Division games and had a 27-49-6 record overall last season. The Kraken scored 213 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.6 per game on 29.0 shots per game.
Vancouver went 13-6-7 in Pacific Division games and had a 40-30-12 record overall last season. The Canucks scored 246 goals while allowing 231 last season for a +15 goal differential.
INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Yanni Gourde: out (personal).
Canucks: Quinn Hughes: out (undisclosed), Riley Stillman: day to day (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: day to day (undisclosed).