How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights

When: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Seattle, Las Vegas, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Vegas faces Seattle, looks to stop road slide

Vegas Golden Knights (36-28-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-39-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas travels to Seattle looking to end its seven-game road losing streak.

The Kraken are 10-26-0 in conference games. Seattle is the last-ranked team in the Western Conference averaging only 7 points per game. Daniel Sprong leads the team with 2 total points.

The Golden Knights are 12-5-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.1 assists per game, led by Chandler Stephenson with 0.5.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Vegas won 4-2. Reilly Smith recorded two goals for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanni Gourde leads the Kraken with 22 assists and has 38 points this season. Vince Dunn has seven assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 25 goals and has 53 points. Evgenii Dadonov has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: day to day (undisclosed), William Carrier: day to day (lower body).